For Muhammed Said Selmanlar, the president of the Lehigh Dialogue Center, water is a metaphor for the whole human race.

"Water molecules have all different shapes," said Selmanlar, "when those molecules are together, we have a beautiful bright glass of water, essential to life.

"We are all human beings, no matter our backgrounds, or the colors of our skin. And our differences are our wealth. We have a chance here to enjoy our diversity as we come together to become more conscious."

Selmanlar also took note that the last time this group was together was in mourning for the killings at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"Then we were gathered in this same room in sorrow and now for joy."

Rabbi Michael Singer of the Congregation Brith Sholom talked about the Jewish faith's teachings on the care of the planet:

"We did not create the world -- everything we have is a blessing and a gift," he said. "Since we didn't create it, we don't own it. We're just temporary 'renters.'"

He quoted a line from the Midrash as an indication that we are all responsible for what we do to the earth: "Who can set right that which has been degraded?"

The Rev. Dr. Larry D. Pickens, who is the ecumenical director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches, was careful about describing God's charge to Christians. There are so many ways of being Christian, he couldn't speak for all for them.

Nevertheless, he said, "It's important to realize what we leave to all our children. We're all just passing through."

There is a song that he said captured his own viewpoint: A Change Is Coming

I was born by the river

In a little tent

And just like the river

I've been runnin' ever since

He said it's been a long time comin'

But I know my change is gonna come

Oh yeah

And following that theme he quoted from the Book of Amos: "But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!"

He said Christianity encouraged a kind of activism, an engagement with the faith community creating the right relationship with the earth.

Ustadh Amjad Tarsin from Al-Maqasid in Macungie, Pa., reminded the audience that we need to go beyond thinking in an individualist way: "It's not just about me, and my family only.

"We have to work together. We have to acknowledge our differences and respect them. We have to get to work and have a positive impact on the world around us."

He referenced a teaching of Islam, "Even if the sun were to rise in the West (a sign of the end of the world) and you have a seed, plant that seed."

Because it's important to "do whatever good you can."

Since the theme of the evening was water, the featured speaker was David Brandes, professor of civil and environmental engineering from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa.