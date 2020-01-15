Water released from the city’s reservoirs to repel saltwater creeping up the Delaware River during drought can take nearly a week to reach what is called the salt front, Rush said. That might not be efficient or sufficient enough to keep saltwater out of drinking water supplies downstream in the worst drought, he said.

“As the climate changes and ocean levels continue to rise, we know the saltwater from the Atlantic will push farther north into the Delaware River,” he said. “During droughts the intrusion of saltwater from the ocean known as the salt front could stress natural ecosystems and put drinking water supplies at risk.”

Commenters on Thursday challenged New York City in addressing its own infrastructure needs first before looking to the Poconos for help, including repairing leaks in the Delaware Aqueduct that the NYCDEP estimates spill between 15 million and 35 million gallons of water per day.

State Sen. Lisa Baker, a northeastern Pennsylvania Republican, said many of her constituents want to know New York City isn’t wasting precious water due to poor infrastructure. She joined state Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, in pressuring the Francis E. Walter Dam study participants to prioritize the local region over New York City or the lower Delaware River.

“What is the long-range contingency plan if water is released and then a drought happens here in our region, who helps counter our water emergency?” Baker asked. “And who will be submitting questions, concerns in the future? We want to know that once a plan is put in place, will the non-federal match funders — the DRBC or the City of New York — have any special rights to override the recommendations made in that plan.”

‘Very early in the process’

The study participants stressed the effort just started in September, with a goal of reaching a final report in September 2022. Milestones along the way include tentatively selecting a plan by this fall, with another public session in October or November, followed by a spring 2021 public meeting on the study’s draft report. Congress would have to approve any operational or structural changes for the dam, said Steve Tambini, executive director of the Delaware River Basin Commission.

“This is very early in the process,” Tambini said, defending the study later in saying: “Short-term weather patterns and longer term climate patterns are changing, affecting the water cycle in the basin, and it’s prudent to begin and evaluate and plan for the impacts the basin may experience in the future.”

Alternatives being considered for the dam include raising the elevation of the dam and putting in a new tower with the ability to draw and release water at different elevations — in other words to provide colder water releases at key times, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Ultimately we can come out of this study with a win-win solution for everybody, all the stakeholders,” said Paul Blum, Planning Division chief at the Army Corps of Engineers.

Jerry McAward, president of Jim Thorpe River Sports Inc., Northeast PA Kayak School Inc. and the new Lehighton Outdoor Center LLC, asked that the 1,370-foot pool behind Francis E. Walter Dam remain “intact and unassailable.” The Flow Management Plan that established that benchmark was a decade in the making, commented Ken Powley, owner of Whitewater Challengers and representing the Lehigh River Outfitters Association.

“This plan works,” Powley said. “It works for fishing, it works for boating. … I guess what I’m hoping to hear is an assurance that … the study partners are committed to not studying alternatives that would jeopardize or diminish the recreational or water quality values of the Lehigh River.”

Amber Breiner, executive director of the Carbon County Community Foundation, told the study participants Thursday night a petition had drawn 1,750 signatories in favor of putting local needs first in any revision of the Flow Management Plan.

Daryl Pierce, a fisheries biologist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, commented that the study could be a real positive for improving fish habitat both in the dam impound and downstream in the Lehigh River: “We are going to approach this with that glass-half-full perspective,” he said.

Robert Shane, Mid-Atlantic organizer for Trout Unlimited, said the study offers the potential to enhance a wild brown trout habitat that has made the upper Lehigh a destination for anglers.

“We all love the Lehigh,” said McAward. “What I would like to suggest is that we all stay engaged. This is the beginning of the process.”

Learn more

The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers has further information on the “Francis E. Walter Dam Re-evaluation Study” available at www.nap.usace.army.mil.