Complex computer modeling assesses Delaware River health

Then came the Clean Water Act, the Delaware River Basin Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The river got cleaner, largely because wastewater treatment facilities (with significant financial help) started processing the biggest problem -- carbon in the sewage (that's our poop). The other problem we humans quite literally created -- ammonia in the sewage (that's our pee) was given a bye as for the most part, the bacteria in the river processed that for us.

We are in the middle of new ways of thinking about the river. It's always been an economic engine with shipping but now we have businesses that depend on the river, like boating and fishing. We want to spend more time beside, on or even in the river.

Our expectations for the river have moved from those simple judgments of rubbish, stink and death and toward a more sustainable view of the river as it affects our quality of life and its uses for tourism. This thought is also thanks to Chapra, who wrote a paper on this topic which you can find here.

Again, it's all about balance. What can we do to get the river healthier without breaking the bank for hard-pressed municipalities? How do we ensure there's enough water coming from up river to "push back" the ocean's salt front and still have enough water for New Jersey's needs in times of drought? What can we do to minimize the impact of nutrients while recognizing that farms need some help to be economically viable?

OK. Nutrients. Let's take a moment and get underneath the hood of these dang nutrients we hear so much about. There are cycles in nature that are, if you like, energy pathways. The source of all our energy is the sun, and the way we get at the sun's energy is through plants, which have that special magic called photosynthesis.

And many of us get energy from animals that have eaten plants.

Elements like carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus, cycle through the environment -- in water, soil, air or organisms. Organisms include simple cells as well as more complicated, energy-hungry organisms like us.

We derive our energy from internal body processes that break down organic molecules (AKA food) and release energy as they do so.

We are indeed stardust. Every element in our bodies was forged by the explosive energy of stars. But we're (and all the rest of life on earth) also mini-suns, combusting the energy of other organisms to make our living bodies.

Back to the river, the dissolved-oxygen sag we see near the Ben Franklin Bridge in the summer is evidence that the river is a little out of whack, and we need to figure out what exactly whack is before we can figure out how to get back in whack! (Whack=balance)

The river, as I've said, is a natural system, just like the human body. If we have too many cupcakes, we'll get fat. Of course, if we eat one cupcake a month, our bodies can handle that especially if we're not loading up on other sweet stuff, or maybe we balance it out with exercise.

We've essentially fed the river too much of one particular thing -- ammonia --- and we need to figure out the diet that will bring it back to a healthier place.

For that, we have science, with a dose of engineering. The name of this part of the action is modeling.

So that's what the Delaware River Basin Commission has asked its staff to do: model the river south of Trenton where the tidal portion of the river begins.

Forget all notions of models that you have (unless you too are a scientist!) These are not those plastic models that your dad used to make of World War II planes.

And certainly has nothing to do whatsoever with those lovely Victoria Secret models you may have seen.

No, these are models developed to predict what might happen in the future. Not who will win the World Series, but rather what will happen in the river if you change certain variables, with an emphasis on what are called loads (like cupcakes) that negatively affect the river, like treated wastewater, nutrient runoff, stormwater runoff or what gets deposited in the river from the air.

You'll have seen -- when we're expecting snow or other storms -- meteorological models that show one or more possible paths the storm might take. Will it come inland in New Jersey or Long Island? When? How fierce will it be when it makes landfall?

Those models can be accurate. Or not. Depends on whether the meteorologists have all the right data.

The more accurate the data, the better the model, and then we can figure out if this is a good day to visit relatives on the coast. Or maybe it would be better for our relatives to come and visit us inland.

In order to figure out who has to do what to fix the dissolved oxygen problem in the Delaware, the model has to have TONS of data.

"Models are extremely data hungry," explained Vic Bierman, a consultant from LimnoTech hired as part of the DRBC's water quality modeling project.

The Water Quality Advisory Committee met on December 5, 2019. This was a special meeting of that committee. The staff at the DRBC has been working on developing the very complicated model of the river for more than a year. Every six months they review their work with the wise men of modeling: the Model Expert Panel.