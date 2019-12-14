DRBC listens to long list of problems with PennEast and many demands to shut down its application

Many of us are here today representing individuals, organizations and businesses across our watershed concerned about the PennEast pipeline and the irreparable harm its construction would inflict on our watershed, our communities and our world. There are many steps the DRBC has taken with regards to the PennEast pipeline that are important, precedent-setting and demonstrate important leadership. But we are concerned that DRBC has continued to leave the PennEast application open for almost four years despite evidence on the record and recent events that make clear it is time for DRBC to reject the project and close the file.

And so we come before you today, as a community, to ask you to formally, officially, and immediately REJECT the PennEast pipeline project and thereby CLOSE the file on this wrong- headed project and proposal.

We will go through our comments point by point so our community comment is easy for all to follow.

Point 1: DRBC, we thank you for your leadership in urging FERC to amend its approval of the PennEast Pipeline Project to prohibit any tree felling for FERC approved pipelines, including PennEast, within the boundaries of the Delaware River basin in the absence of DRBC or needed state approvals. The “premature felling of trees before all federal and state approvals are issued” for fracked gas pipelines, like PennEast, “could result in water resource impacts that could go unmitigated unless and until such projects are actually built.” Your leadership and persistence on this issue is vitally important, not just for the PennEast pipeline, but for all future pipeline proposals in the watershed. As far as we are aware, FERC has failed to respond to your requests on this front. If that is correct we urge you to press them again on this matter.

Point 2: We thank you again for separating your review and comment process from that of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Your process, priorities, regulations and goals are entirely different and so separation is not just appropriate, but is critical.

Point 3: We thank you for confirming that DRBC intends to subject the entire PennEast pipeline, including the mainline route, compressor station, additional mainline valves and appurtenances to its review; and that you have made clear to PennEast and the public that this means you will be exercising review, jurisdiction and the mandate for a DRBC docket that applies to the entire right of way and footprint of each of these elements of the project, and that you will not limit your review, jurisdiction or authority simply to segments of the project.