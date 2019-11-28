The Six Weeks of NewsMatch: Week No.1

From the set of the live TV panel discussion of climate change produced by the students of Montclair State University's School of Communication and Media. Meg McGuire (yours truly) in the center, flanked on the left by Timothy Hall, NASA senior scientist, and on the right by Louis Biondolillo, the student host of Focus: Climate. PHOTO COURTESY OF MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
Meg McGuire has been a journalist for 30 years in New York and Connecticut. She started in weekly newspapers and moved to full-time work in dailies 25 years ago. She knows about the tectonic changes in journalism firsthand, having been part of what was euphemistically called a "reduction in force" six years ago. Now she's working to find new ways to "do" the news as an independent online publisher of news about the Delaware River, its watershed and its people.
